iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Decreased by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 716,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,433 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 9.9% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $191,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $294.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,710,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,661. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $290.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.88. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $209.27 and a 52-week high of $305.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

