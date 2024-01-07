First Merchants Corp Sells 4,355 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,355 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Acas LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Acas LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IJT traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.52. 108,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,829. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.64 and a fifty-two week high of $127.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.55 and a 200-day moving average of $114.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.283 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

