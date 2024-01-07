Waldron Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,001,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,846 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 7.2% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $138,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,492,000 after buying an additional 19,260,727 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,360,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,565,000 after buying an additional 1,260,033 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement Fund of the City of Fort Worth acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $153,294,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.62. 2,608,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,834,926. The company has a market capitalization of $104.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $150.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.62 and a 200 day moving average of $142.22.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.