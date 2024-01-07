The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,835 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TJX traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,504,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,527,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.92 and a 52-week high of $94.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.41 and its 200 day moving average is $88.68. The firm has a market cap of $104.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

