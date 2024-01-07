Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,875,000 after purchasing an additional 408,569,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,229,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,975,000 after buying an additional 507,613 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,660,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,342,000 after purchasing an additional 452,230 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,562,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,245,000 after buying an additional 131,348 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.55. 1,332,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,988. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $48.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.16.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

