High Note Wealth LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,898 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

PXD stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,571,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,018. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $257.76. The stock has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.28.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.37 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $3.20 per share. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

