Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 264.9% during the 1st quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FSV shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FirstService from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price objective on FirstService and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on FirstService from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstService in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on FirstService from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.86.

FirstService Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FSV traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.12. 53,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of $122.68 and a 52-week high of $166.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.98 and its 200-day moving average is $152.09.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 3.10%. Analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.41%.

FirstService Profile

(Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.