Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2,687.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 300,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,194,000 after purchasing an additional 289,506 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $494,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

ASO stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.38. 1,538,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,618. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.32%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $53,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

