Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.80 Million Stake in Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco India ETF were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PIN. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco India ETF by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 41,154 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco India ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco India ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000.

Invesco India ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PIN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.77. The stock had a trading volume of 60,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,208. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.76. The firm has a market cap of $144.05 million, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.71. Invesco India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89.

About Invesco India ETF

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

