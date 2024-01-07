Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 377 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Wingstop by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000.

NASDAQ WING traded up $2.03 on Friday, hitting $245.23. 266,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,403. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.56 and a 1-year high of $261.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 106.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.60.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

WING has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wingstop from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $191.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.32.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

