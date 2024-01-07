Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,457 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $251.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.08 billion, a PE ratio of 95.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $135.55 and a one year high of $268.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Argus upped their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRM

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $551,670.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,674,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $551,670.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,674,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $3,774,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,896,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,496,414,327.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,118,833 shares of company stock worth $271,293,321. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.