Seaview Investment Managers LLC Sells 2,262 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 2.6% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,049.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $998.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $910.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $549.99 and a 52 week high of $1,151.82.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,943 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,682. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

