Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 295 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,178 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Cavco Industries worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the first quarter worth $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the first quarter worth $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the second quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cavco Industries

In other Cavco Industries news, SVP Steven K. Like sold 3,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.37, for a total value of $993,236.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,762.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Cavco Industries stock traded down $3.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $315.99. 71,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,406. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $232.15 and a twelve month high of $365.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $300.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by ($0.55). Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $452.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVCO. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cavco Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

