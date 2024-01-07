Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 58,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 12,151 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ MCHP traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $83.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,968,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,412,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $94.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.92.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.439 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

