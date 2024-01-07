Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Hills Bank & Trust Co decreased its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,421 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 276.9% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 854.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $344.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,920,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,205. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $230.00 and a one year high of $364.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $458.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.57 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANSS. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,827,199.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at $995,737.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,058 shares of company stock valued at $6,663,649. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

