Sky Investment Group LLC Has $2.09 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 91,843.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,355,000 after buying an additional 25,641,874 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,732,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,489,790. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $99.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.75%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. BNP Paribas raised Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

