Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Keeler THomas Management LLC

Keeler THomas Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for about 1.5% of Keeler THomas Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.3% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. HSBC started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.83.

DE stock traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $395.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,100,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.65. The company has a market capitalization of $110.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.96%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

