Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by Zenyatta Capital Management LP

Zenyatta Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Aptiv comprises approximately 1.7% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% during the third quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 40,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 89,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 9.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 208,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,701,000 after purchasing an additional 17,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APTV. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.19.

APTV traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,194,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,076. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $71.01 and a 12 month high of $124.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.99.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

