U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 112.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,389 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet raised U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,775 shares of company stock worth $1,225,108 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:USB traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.81. 7,555,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,638,239. The firm has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.55.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

