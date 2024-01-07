Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) is Sound Stewardship LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Sound Stewardship LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,783 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Sound Stewardship LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sound Stewardship LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 82,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,118 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 29,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 125,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,281,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,719. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.71. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $20.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

