Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Grows Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 16.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 33.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4,946.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 64,260 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $3,385,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,726.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 64,260 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $3,385,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,726.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $2,848,725.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,923,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,552,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,894 shares of company stock worth $6,354,208. 26.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE SMG traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $61.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,548. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $88.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.71.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($2.77) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.83) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $374.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.16 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 421.70% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.04) EPS. Research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently -38.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMG shares. StockNews.com lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

