iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Sound Stewardship LLC

Sound Stewardship LLC lessened its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 3.0% of Sound Stewardship LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.77. 1,963,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,654. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $111.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.56 and its 200-day moving average is $105.43.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

