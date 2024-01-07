Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,670 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTCH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 92,835.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 51,938,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,632,000 after acquiring an additional 51,882,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,372,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after acquiring an additional 500,418 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 107,412.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,604,000 after acquiring an additional 23,709,043 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,215,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,063,000 after acquiring an additional 992,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Match Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Match Group stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.68. 4,637,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,747,091. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.92 and its 200 day moving average is $39.10. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $54.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.46.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 173.16% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman acquired 4,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.11 per share, for a total transaction of $116,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,493.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $49,275 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Match Group Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.