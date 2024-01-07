WESPAC Advisors LLC Purchases 2,020 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. First Trust Senior Loan ETF comprises 1.1% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 45,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTSL stock opened at $46.04 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $44.53 and a 52-week high of $46.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.89 and its 200 day moving average is $45.70.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $3.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

