Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,634,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,963,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,593,000 after acquiring an additional 381,845 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $34,350,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 431.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,226,000 after acquiring an additional 267,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 483.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,217,000 after acquiring an additional 219,953 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:FOXF traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.36. The stock had a trading volume of 499,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,588. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.67. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $49.12 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $331.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.68 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 11.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOXF. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Fox Factory from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fox Factory

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.