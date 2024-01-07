Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,372 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,495 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Matador Resources by 319.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,503 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Matador Resources by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,904 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Matador Resources by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,013,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $93,830,000 after purchasing an additional 685,220 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Matador Resources by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $658,165,000 after purchasing an additional 567,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Matador Resources by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,256,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,570,000 after purchasing an additional 546,871 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.89.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Matador Resources news, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.30 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,789.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MTDR stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.01. The stock had a trading volume of 908,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,015. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Matador Resources has a one year low of $42.04 and a one year high of $69.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 3.31.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.27. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $772.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.33 million. On average, analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.36%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

