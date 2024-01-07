Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) is Sound Stewardship LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Sound Stewardship LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 330,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,020 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Sound Stewardship LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 524.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,904,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,480 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 320.9% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,009,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,642 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $20,031,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 994.6% in the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 884,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,760,000 after acquiring an additional 803,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,798,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,964,000 after acquiring an additional 563,050 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCQ remained flat at $19.23 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,021,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,120. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $19.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.94.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.0632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

