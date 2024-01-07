Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHKP. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 305.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CHKP traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.05. The company had a trading volume of 532,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,121. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $117.18 and a 1-year high of $154.17. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.31 and a 200-day moving average of $136.37.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.25.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

