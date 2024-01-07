Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning reduced its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,892 shares during the quarter. Darling Ingredients accounts for 1.7% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $4,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 177,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 26,665 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 818,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,724,000 after acquiring an additional 422,822 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DAR traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,183,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,715. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.97 and a 52-week high of $71.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.11). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

DAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

In other news, COO Matthew J. Jansen bought 11,113 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.80 per share, with a total value of $497,862.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,235.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert W. Day purchased 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.77 per share, for a total transaction of $81,451.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $164,156.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew J. Jansen purchased 11,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.80 per share, with a total value of $497,862.40. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 59,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,235.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 16,288 shares of company stock valued at $715,604. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

