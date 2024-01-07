Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,687,000 after buying an additional 1,436,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,403,000 after buying an additional 218,754 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,809,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,952,000 after buying an additional 685,850 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,732,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,792,000 after buying an additional 215,134 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,800,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,132,000 after buying an additional 349,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on IP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.22.

International Paper Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE IP traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.27. 5,272,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,478,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $41.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average is $34.36.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 250.00%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

