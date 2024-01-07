Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $362,000 Stock Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 60.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,897,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,116,000 after buying an additional 2,230,114 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 65.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,634,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,134 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 4,056,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,680,000 after purchasing an additional 577,147 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,655,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,761,000 after purchasing an additional 154,271 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,263,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,398,000 after purchasing an additional 346,540 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CGDV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.48. 1,028,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $30.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.51.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

