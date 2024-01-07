Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Acquires 899 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 587.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $84.19. 729,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,409. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $85.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.38.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

