Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after acquiring an additional 34,646 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.79.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.25. 1,393,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.67.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 90.77%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

