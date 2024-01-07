Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 435,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Bank OZK makes up approximately 2.5% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $16,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 94.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 56.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 235.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on OZK shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James upgraded Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Bank OZK stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.73. 1,001,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,657. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $52.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $591.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.41 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 33.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 25.92%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

