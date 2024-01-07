Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Acquired by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 2.6% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,931,025,000 after purchasing an additional 900,154,588 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,473,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,544,000 after acquiring an additional 167,107 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,663,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,043,000 after acquiring an additional 100,975 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,051,000 after acquiring an additional 90,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,093,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,122,000 after acquiring an additional 53,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

VV traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.02. The company had a trading volume of 283,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,562. The company has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.51 and a 200-day moving average of $204.34. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $172.76 and a 1-year high of $219.60.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.