Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Stake Lifted by Sound Stewardship LLC

Sound Stewardship LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF comprises about 7.0% of Sound Stewardship LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sound Stewardship LLC owned 2.05% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $10,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 77.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,485 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 122,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $230,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDB traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.49. 30,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,211. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 52-week low of $51.24 and a 52-week high of $61.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.06.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

