Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $303.00. 1,874,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,434,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $305.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $274.38 and its 200-day moving average is $260.18.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 60.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. SVB Leerink upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $256.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.71.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

