Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Bought by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,630 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 375 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WYNN stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,534,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,035. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $81.65 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1,195.77 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.12.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,250.16%.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.20.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

