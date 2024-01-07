Kava Price Reaches $0.76 on Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. During the last week, Kava has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00001727 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $821.75 million and approximately $19.28 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00078470 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00026530 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00021935 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007520 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006873 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,861,853 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,082,861,854 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

