yearn.finance (YFI) Price Hits $7,436.37

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One yearn.finance token can now be purchased for approximately $7,436.37 or 0.16921573 BTC on major exchanges. yearn.finance has a total market cap of $247.14 million and approximately $66.84 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About yearn.finance

yearn.finance was first traded on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,234 tokens. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn.

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

