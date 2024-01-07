IDEX (IDEX) Market Capitalization Tops $34.94 Million

IDEX (IDEX) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. During the last week, IDEX has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. IDEX has a market capitalization of $34.94 million and $2.34 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0518 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 673,858,614 tokens. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IDEX is https://reddit.com/r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official website is idex.io.

Buying and Selling IDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is a cryptocurrency token linked to the IDEX decentralized exchange. It’s an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, used for governance and operations on the exchange. Token holders can vote on decisions, get a share of trading fees, and pay transaction fees. IDEX combines the speed of centralized exchanges with the security of decentralized ones, using a hybrid architecture that leverages off-chain and on-chain processes. It was created by Alex Wearn and Philip Wearn of Aurora Labs S.A.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

