Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 569,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $52,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $753,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $95.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.