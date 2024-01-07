Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 7th. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $369.78 million and approximately $569,993.15 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007067 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000051 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 370,787,665 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

