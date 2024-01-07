Trans World (OTCMKTS:TWOC) versus Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Head to Head Contrast

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) and Trans World (OTCMKTS:TWOC – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sphere Entertainment and Trans World’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere Entertainment 49.01% 20.18% 8.61% Trans World N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.4% of Sphere Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of Sphere Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.5% of Trans World shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sphere Entertainment 0 3 2 0 2.40 Trans World 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sphere Entertainment and Trans World, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sphere Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $32.75, indicating a potential downside of 1.65%. Given Sphere Entertainment’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sphere Entertainment is more favorable than Trans World.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sphere Entertainment and Trans World’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere Entertainment $568.71 million 2.03 $502.77 million $17.44 1.91 Trans World N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sphere Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Trans World.

Summary

Sphere Entertainment beats Trans World on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sphere Entertainment

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre. The company also operates entertainment dining and nightlife venues markets under the Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Beauty & Essex, Cathédrale, Hakkasan, and Omnia brand names. The company was formerly known as Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. and changed its name to Sphere Entertainment Co. in April 2023. Sphere Entertainment Co. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

About Trans World

Trans World Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and manages casino operations and small-to-mid-size four-star hotels in Europe. It operates in two segments, Casino and Hotel. The company owns and operates three full-service casinos in the Czech Republic under the American Chance Casinos brand; and five hotels. As of March 26, 2018, its casino portfolio included the Ceska casino consisting of 13 gaming tables, including 7 card tables, 6 roulette tables, and 118 video slot machines; Route 59 casino comprising 12 card tables, 12 roulette tables, and 214 video slot machines; and Route 55 casino consisting of 12 card tables, 10 roulette tables, and 192 video slot machines. The company also owns and operates the Hotel Savannah, a 79-room four-star deluxe hotel, as well as a full-service spa in Hate, Czech Republic; Hotel Columbus, a 117-room four-star hotel located in Seligenstadt, Germany; Hotel Auefeld, a 93-room four-star hotel located in Hannoversch Münden, Germany; Hotel Kranichhöhe, a 107-room four-star hotel located in Much, Germany; and Hotel Donauwelle, a 176-room four-star hotel located in Linz, Austria. Trans World Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York. As of April 30, 2018, Trans World Corporation operates as a subsidiary of FEC Overseas Investment (UK) Limited.

