Sleepless AI Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $193.19 Million (AI)

Sleepless AI (AI) traded 22% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 7th. In the last week, Sleepless AI has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. Sleepless AI has a market capitalization of $193.19 million and $248.26 million worth of Sleepless AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sleepless AI token can currently be bought for about $1.49 or 0.00003382 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sleepless AI Profile

Sleepless AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,000 tokens. Sleepless AI’s official Twitter account is @sleeplessai_lab. The official website for Sleepless AI is www.sleeplessai.net/home.

Sleepless AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sleepless AI (AI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sleepless AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 130,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Sleepless AI is 1.38400344 USD and is up 16.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $125,759,401.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sleeplessai.net/home.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sleepless AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sleepless AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sleepless AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

