North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Invests $9.69 Million in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH purchased a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,690,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 511.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $795.50.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $703.34. The stock had a trading volume of 579,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,263. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $695.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $668.37. The company has a market capitalization of $277.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $771.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.69 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $1.5337 dividend. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.