3,390 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Acquired by Middleton & Co. Inc. MA

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $72.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,222,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,523,005. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.62 and its 200 day moving average is $71.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2105 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

