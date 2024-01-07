Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Sold by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP decreased its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,617,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316,751 shares during the quarter. Gold Fields accounts for approximately 1.9% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. RWC Asset Management LLP owned 0.29% of Gold Fields worth $28,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.78. 4,660,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,746,564. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.55. Gold Fields Limited has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $17.78.

GFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Gold Fields from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gold Fields from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

