RWC Asset Management LLP Lowers Stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

RWC Asset Management LLP lessened its position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,889,154 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 228,350 shares during the period. Kosmos Energy makes up 1.5% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. RWC Asset Management LLP owned about 0.63% of Kosmos Energy worth $23,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 37,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

KOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.70 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Kosmos Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Kosmos Energy from $9.40 to $9.80 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.53.

KOS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,458,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,587,789. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.95.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 38.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $526.55 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

