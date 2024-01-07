Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co. Inc. MA

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $7,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 43,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.21. 2,610,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,119,606. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $58.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.74.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
