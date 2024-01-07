Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co. Inc. MA

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $7,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 43,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.21. 2,610,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,119,606. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $58.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.74.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.